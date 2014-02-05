A photo of actor Philip Seymour Hoffman is pictured as part of a makeshift memorial in front of his apartment building in New York February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A woman is reflected in a window as she takes a photo at a memorial for actor Philip Seymour Hoffman in front of his apartment building in New York February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Passersby leave flowers on a makeshift memorial for actor Philip Seymour Hoffman in front of his apartment building in the Manhattan borough of New York, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

A copy of a New York Times Magazine with a photo of movie actor Philip Seymour Hoffman on the cover is pictured as part of a makeshift memorial in front of his apartment building in New York February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

LOS ANGELES Actor Philip Seymour Hoffman, who was found dead in his New York apartment on Sunday in an apparent heroin overdose, will be buried in a private funeral service, the late Oscar-winner's representative said on Tuesday.

The statement issued by Hoffman's publicist, Karen Samfilippo, did not say when the funeral service for family and friends would happen. It said it would take place in New York without specifying if that meant New York City or elsewhere in the state.

A memorial service for the actor is planned for later this month, the statement said.

The results of Hoffman's autopsy are expected to be released on Wednesday, officials in New York City said.

Hoffman, 46, who earned an Oscar for his portrayal of author Truman Capote in the 2006 drama "Capote" and was considered one of the most gifted actors of his generation, had battled substance abuse in recent months.

He sought treatment last year after more than 20 years of sobriety.

(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and Cynthia Osterman)