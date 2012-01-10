Pacific Investment Management Co has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission to launch its total return exchange-traded fund on March 1, Pimco said on its website..

The company announced plans last year for the actively managed ETF, which will mimic the strategy of Pimco's Total Return Fund.

The firm expects that the fund will eventually be one of the biggest ETFs available, Bill Gross, co-chief investment officer of Pimco and the manager of the mutual fund and ETF, told attendees of the ETF Virtual Summit, an online conference held on Tuesday.

"Here is an opportunity for the small investor to get into a Pimco product," Gross told attendees. "The Total Return fund is the largest in the world ... We expect for the Total Return ETF to be the biggest as well."

The ETF launch comes as the Pimco Total Return Fund's performance stumbled last year.

The fund, a bond fund that invests mostly in intermediate-term securities, had $5 billion in redemptions last year due to poor performance related to Gross's decision to bet against U.S. Treasuries.

"This will be a little bit more of a challenging story to tell than it was two years ago," said Scott Burns, director of ETF research at Morningstar Inc.

But the fund's long-term performance has been strong. The fund has outperformed its benchmark, the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index, for 17 of the 24 years it has been available, according to Morningstar. The fund will have its 25th anniversary in May.

And given that the ETF will be less expensive than retail shares of the mutual fund, it should lure investors, Burns said.

The ETF will cost 55 basis points, near half of what retail shares of the mutual fund cost. Institutional shares cost 46 basis points.

"There may be some cannibalization from the fund, but at the end of the day the assets are still going to Pimco," said Matt Hougan, president of ETF analytics at IndexUniverse.com.

Advisers said they are going to keep a close eye on how well the ETF tracks the mutual fund before deciding whether to invest in it.

"We will continue to invest in the mutual fund, but we aren't going to pile into the ETF just because it has the Bill Gross name on it," said Rick Brooks, vice president, investment management at Blankinship & Foster, LLC, a Solana Beach, California-based financial adviser with $300 million in assets under management.

But given that it is a Pimco fund and it is managed by Gross, William Koehler, chief investment officer of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc., said he isn't going to wait the standard 12 months before he decides to invest in the ETF. "Give us a month and we will know how well it is tracking the mutual fund," he said.

For their part, ETF providers are going to keep a very close eye on the success of the Pimco fund as many see it as a gauge of whether actively managed ETFs can be successful.

Actively managed ETFs have only $5 billion in assets, compared with the entire industry, which had more than $1 trillion as of the end of December, according to Morningstar.

"This is going to be the real test for active ETFs," Morningstar's Burns said.

(Reporting by Jessica Toonkel; editing by Andre Grenon and Gerald E. McCormick)