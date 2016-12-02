A Pacific Investment Management Co (PIMCO) sign is shown in Newport Beach, California August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Pacific Investment Management Co (Pimco) and a top U.S. regulator have settled claims the bond manager mismarked securities in a fund formerly managed by investor Bill Gross, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

Pimco agreed to pay about $20 million to the Securities and Exchange Commission, people familiar with the matter told the WSJ. (on.wsj.com/2gEr854)

"Pimco is pleased to have resolved the BOND ETF matter with the SEC," a Pimco spokesman said in an email.

"Accordingly, the firm has enhanced its policies and procedures relating to valuation of smaller-sized positions and performance attribution disclosure," the spokesman said.

