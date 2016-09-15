One dead, two injured as fire scorches woodland near Athens
ATHENS One person died and two others were injured when a fire fanned by an early heatwave tore through a forested area in a town near Athens on Sunday, the fire brigade said.
NEW YORK The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency waived certain requirements for gasoline in the Atlanta and Nashville areas Wednesday after a disruption on Colonial Pipeline in Alabama.
The EPA issued an emergency fuel waiver of a federal standard requiring 7.8 psi Reid Vapor Pressure, in a response to a disruption in the supply of low-volatility fuel, according to a statement from an agency spokesperson on Thursday.
(Reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault)
SEATTLE The collapse of a tunnel used to store radioactive waste at one of the most contaminated U.S. nuclear sites has raised concerns among watchdog groups and others who study the country's nuclear facilities because many are aging and fraught with problems.