Crew members inspect the oil spill damage at Refugio State Beach in Goleta, California May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn/File Photo

Crews clean up El Capitan State Beach after a massive oil spill on the Californian coast in Goleta, California May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn/File Photo

An estimated 700 barrels of crude oil spills from a broken pipeline in Ventura, California, U.S., in this handout photo posted on the Ventura County Fire Department's Twitter account and released to Reuters June 23, 2016. Ventura County Fire Department/Handout via Reuters

HOUSTON Aera Energy, which is owned by affiliates of Shell and Exxon Mobil, said on Thursday it was not the owner of some 700 barrels of oil that spilled in Ventura, California on Thursday.

A local official had earlier said Aera owned the oil. It, along with other companies, operates oil fields near the pipeline.

The pipeline's owner, Crimson Pipeline, has taken responsibility for the spill but has not said whose crude it was transporting.

(Reporting by Liz Hampton; Editing by Terry Wade and Chizu Nomiyama)