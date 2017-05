An oil pipeline was shut after it ruptured and spilled oil near Blue Ridge in Texas on Monday, according to a report on KXII.com.

The pipeline was ruptured when a contractor accidentally cut a high pressure oil line, leading to a spill, the report said quoting the Collin County Sheriff's office.

The line was shut off and crews are removing whatever oil is present inside it, it added.

(Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)