Devon Energy plans to divest $1 billion assets; profit beats
U.S. oil producer Devon Energy Corp said it would divest about $1 billion of its assets, and also reported a quarterly profit that beat analysts' estimates.
Investment bank Goldman Sachs (GS.N) will invest $150 million for a minority stake in India's Piramal Realty, the Mumbai-based real-estate developer said on Monday.
It did not disclose the size of the deal.
Piramal Realty will use the money to expand its real-estate portfolio and buy prime properties in and around Mumbai, it said in a statement.
In July, a unit of private-equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC WP.UL invested $284 million for a minority stake in Piramal Realty.
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
Intact Financial Corp , Canada's largest property and casualty insurer, said it would buy U.S.-based specialty insurer OneBeacon Insurance Group Ltd for $1.7 billion, creating a specialty insurer focused on small- and mid-sized businesses.