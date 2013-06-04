A mechanic arranges Pirelli tyres in the paddock ahead of the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at the Circuit de Catalunya in Montmelo, near Barcelona May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Albert Gea

MILAN The head of Pirelli PECI.MI has reached a draft agreement with the Malacalza family to reshape the ownership structure of the Italian tiremaker, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.

The agreement reached between Marco Tronchetti Provera and the Malacalzas will see the Genoa-based family leave Pirelli holding companies GPI and Camfin CAMI.MI, the source said.

The Malacalzas will hold around 7 percent of Pirelli, the source said.

Tronchetti controls the world's No.5 tire maker through stakes in a set of cascading holding companies including GPI and Camfin.

The source said Tronchetti Provera would remain in control of managing Pirelli.

It was not possible to reach Camfin for a comment while the Malacalza family was not immediately available for a comment.

(Reporting By Paola Arosio, writing by Stephen Jewkes)