MILAN Italian tire-maker Pirelli PECI.MI on Monday raised its forecast for profit margins in 2012 partly in response to plans to focus more on the premium tire market.

Pirelli sees its margin on earnings before interest and taxes, or EBIT, at 12 percent of sales or above this year, compared to a previous forecast of between 11 percent and 12 percent of 2012 sales.

At the same time, Pirelli trimmed its revenue target in 2012 to around 6.6 billion euros, from a previous target of 6.7 billion euros.

Pirelli said the "general slowdown in the demand for tires as a consequence of the present macro-economic crisis" would make it "further intensify" its plan to improve its product mix by increasing its focus on the premium tire segment.

The company's shares rose as much as nine percent after the profit margin upgrade. They were up 7.3 percent at 1625 GMT, while the European sector .SXAP was up 0.9 percent.

"The guidance improvement is clearly good news," said one brokerage in a post-earnings note. "The company is guiding for an EBIT which is at least 792 million euros ($1.04 billion), or 8.9 percent higher than consensus."

Another analyst said that Pirelli's increased EBIT forecast means that brokerages will increase their consensus estimates.

The company reported 2011 results in line with expectations, analysts said. It posted full year sales of 5.65 billion euros, up 16.6 percent from 2010, and operating profit after restructuring costs of 581.9 million euros, up 42.7 percent.

Its consolidated net profit for the year was 440.7 million, compared to 4.2 million euros in 2010. Its 2010 net profit was reduced by a 223.8 million charge for discontinued real estate and broadband operations, while its 2011 results benefited from a one-time tax gain of 128.1 million.

For the fourth quarter, revenue was 1.38 billion euros, up 13 percent. Analysts' consensus forecast for fourth quarter revenue was 1.42 billion euros.

Pirelli's fourth-quarter operating profit was 131 million euros, up 30 percent. The company did not provide a fourth-quarter net profit figure.

($1 = 0.7610 euro)

(Reporting by Jennifer Clark. Editing by Jane Merriman)