A Pirelli's tyre is pictured at the headquater in Milan, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

MILAN The Italian government cannot intervene in ChemChina's takeover of Italian tyre maker Pirelli PECI.MI and believes the deal agreed on Sunday ensures that key management positions and know-how remain in Italy, Industry Minister Federica Guidi said.

"China Chemical's entry into the share capital of Pirelli is a deal made by a private company and therefore the government has no place intervening," Guidi said in a statement on Friday.

State-owned China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) is to buy the world's fifth-largest tyre maker in deal worth more than 7 billion euros that will put the Italian industrial icon in Chinese hands.

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni)