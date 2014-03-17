MILAN Rosneft's (ROSN.MM) indirect investment in Italy's Pirelli PECI.MI that will make the Russian oil group the tyre maker's single-biggest shareholder is worth more than 500 million euros ($696.25 million), a source close to the matter said on Monday.

According to a statement issued by Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI), Russia's top oil producer Rosneft was set to acquire a 50 percent shareholding of a company which holds 26.2 percent of Pirelli, ending with a 13 percent stake in the tyremaker.

Rosneft will also take on an unspecified amount of the debt now owed by Pirelli's holding Camfin, the source said.

(Reporting by Paola Arosio, writing by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Lisa Jucca) nL6N0ME1MI