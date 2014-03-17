Fedex wins $2.35 billion U.S. defense contract: Pentagon
WASHINGTON Federal Express Corp was awarded a five-year $2.35 billion contract, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.
MILAN Rosneft's (ROSN.MM) indirect investment in Italy's Pirelli PECI.MI that will make the Russian oil group the tyre maker's single-biggest shareholder is worth more than 500 million euros ($696.25 million), a source close to the matter said on Monday.
According to a statement issued by Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI), Russia's top oil producer Rosneft was set to acquire a 50 percent shareholding of a company which holds 26.2 percent of Pirelli, ending with a 13 percent stake in the tyremaker.
Rosneft will also take on an unspecified amount of the debt now owed by Pirelli's holding Camfin, the source said.
WASHINGTON Lockheed Martin Corp is being awarded a $423 million U.S. defense contract for cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to a previously awarded low-rate initial production Lot 10 F-35 Lightning II aircraft, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.