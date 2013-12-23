Fiat Chrysler chairman says not interested in 'big merger deal'
AMSTERDAM Fiat Chrysler Chairman John Elkann said on Friday he was not interested in a "big merger deal" for the car maker but wanted the company to prosper.
MILAN Assicurazioni Generali (GASI.MI) has sold its entire 4.8 percent stake in tire maker Pirelli PECI.MI, as the company carries on with asset disposals to focus on its core insurance business.
According to a filing on Monday by Italy's market watchdog, Generali reduced its stake, worth around 280 million euros ($380 million) at current market prices, to zero on December 16.
Harbor International Fund (HRINX.O), a fund managed by U.S. investment management firm Northern Cross, bought a 3.9 percent Pirelli stake on the same day, the filing showed.
Europe's third-largest insurer by market cap has already raised 2.4 billion euros through asset sales as part of an overhaul to boost profitability.
($1 = 0.7315 euros)
MILAN U.S. private equity group Carlyle Group has gained full control of Italian fashion brand TWINSET by buying the remaining 10 percent stake from founder Simona Barbieri, who will step down as the affordable luxury label's creative director.