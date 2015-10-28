SHANGHAI - More than 500 people tossed pizza dough simultaneously in Shanghai on Wednesday, breaking a world record.

Participants are required to stretch and toss the pizza dough in a traditional way for a minimum of one minute, maintaining the size of the dough as long as 30.5 centimeters (12 inches).

Some 525 people gathered for the event, held to raise awareness about breast cancer and money for charity, but 14 of them failed to make the challenge according to the rules, Guinness World Record certification officer Cheng Dong said.

"The final result is 511. Congratulations, it's a new Guinness World Record," he said.

The previous record was set in June with 338 people tossing pizza dough in London.