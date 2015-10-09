Pluralsight LLC, a startup that offers online courses on computer programming and software development, is hiring banks as it plans to go public, potentially valuing the company at more than $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

The company expects to file an initial public offering registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in the first quarter, the people said this week.

Pluralsight surpassed $85 million in revenue last year and is roughly doubling its revenue every year, one of the people added.

The sources asked not to be identified because the deliberations are confidential. A spokesman for Pluralsight declined to comment.

Co-founded in 2004 by its Chief Executive Aaron Skonnard, Pluralsight offers more than 3,700 courses, according to its website. Some of the most popular in the last 10 days are on topics such as JavaScript, SQL, website development and ethical hacking, the website showed.

Pluralsight charges $29 a month for its basic package. It has also broadened its courses to cater to IT managers, 3D animators and mechanical engineers.

The Farmington, Utah-based company raised $135 million in a funding round last year, bringing its total venture funding to $162 million. It has backing from investment firms such as Insight Venture Partners, ICONIQ Capital and Sorenson Capital.

Pluralsight is among a host of startups such as Udemy and Codecademy that provide training outside institutions of higher education.

LinkedIn Corp LNKD.N acquired Pluralsight rival Lynda.com, which offers online courses, in April for $1.5 billion. General Assembly, a startup which offers coding courses, said last month it raised $70 million in a funding round led by Advance Publications, the owner of CondeNast.

Pluralsight has made several acquisitions in the past few years, including HackHands, Smarterer and Digital-Tutors.

(Reporting by Liana B. Baker in New York; Additional reporting by Lauren Hirsch; Editing by Richard Chang)