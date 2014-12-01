A worker at an Arcelor steel plant works at a furnace in Florange-Hayange near Metz in the French Lorraine region February 9, 2006. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

PARIS French factory activity shrank in November at the fastest rate in three months, suggesting the private sector may weigh on growth in the final quarter of the year, a survey showed on Monday.

In its monthly snapshot of activity in the sector, data compiler Markit said its final purchasing managers' index inched down to 48.4 from October's 48.5, further below the 50 point line dividing growth from contraction.

"The continued softness in private sector activity signaled by the PMIs suggests an ongoing drag on growth during the fourth quarter from this area," said senior Markit economist Jack Kennedy.

The final reading was better than a flash reading of 47.6, although the upward revision was not as large as it was in October.

New export orders fell for the seventh month running, although the rate of contraction eased from October. Staffing levels also dropped.

