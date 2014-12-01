Hot earnings to keep fire under growth-stock rally
NEW YORK Don't look for the outperformance of growth stocks to fade any time soon, as long as corporate earnings continue to improve and hopes remain for stronger economic growth.
DUBLIN Irish manufacturing activity increased for the 18th month in a row in November as exporters saw new orders flood in at the fastest rate in almost four years, a survey showed on Monday.
Ireland last year became the first bailed-out euro zone country to exit its international assistance program. The government is forecasting growth of almost 5 percent this year, which would likely make it the best-performing economy in the 18-member bloc.
The Investec Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index stood at 56.2 in November, down from 56.6 a month earlier but comfortably above the 50 mark that indicates growth and not far short of the 15-year high of 57.3 in August.
While growth in new orders slowed for the third successive month after August's peak, the sub-index measuring new export orders jumped to 59.3 from 54.8 in October to mark its highest reading since February 2011.
"This is a very welcome result given the softer trends emanating from the eurozone of late – with respondents crediting higher demand from the UK - helped by sterling strength - and Asia for this outturn," said Investec Ireland chief economist Philip O'Sullivan.
"Another sign of confidence is the Employment index, which reveals a further sharp rise in hiring last month. More than twice as many firms are adding to headcounts than are cutting staffing levels."
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
