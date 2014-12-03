PARIS French business activity contracted in November at the sharpest pace in nine months, with the dominant services sector also posting its weakest level of activity in that time, a survey showed on Wednesday.

Data compiler Markit's composite purchasing managers index covering manufacturing and services fell to a final reading of 47.9 in November from October's 48.2, well below the 50 mark denoting expansion.

That was below an initial flash estimate of 48.4. In the services sector alone, the final reading was also 47.9, far below an initial estimate of 48.8.

"The latest PMI data show a deepening downturn in the French service sector during November. With manufacturing also continuing to struggle, the private sector looks set to act as a drag on GDP during the fourth quarter," Markit economist Jack Kennedy said.

