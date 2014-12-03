ROME Italy's service sector expanded for the second consecutive month in November but new business fell slightly and employers continued to cut staff, a survey showed on Wednesday.

The Markit/ADACI Business Activity Index for services companies ranging from bars to banks rose to 51.8 in November from 50.8 in October, rising further above the 50 mark that separates expansion from contraction.

The acceleration in activity was underpinned by increased confidence about the business outlook and progress with outstanding work, pushing the overall figure above all estimates in a Reuters poll of 14 analysts that produced a median forecast of 50.2.

The survey offers some good news for the euro zone's third-biggest economy, now in its third recession in six years.

But with both incoming and outstanding business contracting, it is unlikely that the data signals a turnaround.

"The service sector managed to eke out modest growth in November despite a marginal fall in new business," Markit economist Phil Smith said. "But with backlogs of work continuing to decline rapidly, this is a trend that cannot continue indefinitely."

New business contracted after expanding slightly in October, with the subindex falling to 49.6, its lowest level this year, from 50.1. Companies said they continued to shed staff in November, though at a slower pace than the previous month.

A Markit survey showed on Monday that Italian manufacturing activity shrank again last month.

Despite that slowdown, Markit's composite index combining services and manufacturing rose to 51.2 in November, marking a second month of expansion.

