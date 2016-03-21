The logo of Poland's Bank BPH, owned by General Electric (GE), is seen on their headquarters in Warsaw, Poland August 25, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW The Polish arm of General Electric (GE.N), Bank BPH BPHP.WA, has written down 916 million zlotys ($243 million) of goodwill at a group level on the slim chance it will be sold to a investor at a price above BPH's book value, it said on Monday.

GE agreed BPH's takeover from Italy's UniCredit (CRDI.MI) for 625.5 million euros ($705.3 million) in 2007.

The conglomerate's plans to build a top five Polish bank have failed to materialize and GE put its 87 percent stake in BHP up for sale in 2014 as part of a strategic shift away from the financial sector.

BPH's market value fell 37 percent in 2015 alone, partly due to uncertainty over its Swiss-franc mortgage portfolio. It has regained 12 percent this year and is now worth $698 million, also due to market speculation over the sale.

UniCredit, which owns Poland's No.2 lender Pekao PEO.WA, has been cited in the media as a candidate to buy BPH back, but banking sources have told Reuters that local rival Alior Bank ALRR.WA, controlled by insurer PZU PZU.WA, is in final talks.

(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski, editing by David Evans)