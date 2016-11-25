Charcoal burner Zbigniew loads sacks of charcoal on to a truck at a charcoal making site in the forest of Bieszczady Mountains, near the village of Baligrod, Poland October 28, 2016. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Charcoal burner Zygmunt Furdygiel stands in front of a charcoal furnace at a charcoal making site in the forest of Bieszczady Mountains, near the village of Baligrod, Poland November 5, 2016. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Charcoal burner Zygmunt Furdygiel closes a charcoal furnace full of wood at a charcoal making site in the forest of Bieszczady Mountains, near the village of Baligrod, Poland October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Stacks of wood are seen near a charcoal furnace at a charcoal making site in the forest of Bieszczady Mountains near Baligrod village, Poland October 28, 2016. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Charcoal burner Zygmunt Furdygiel holds a sack loaded with newly-made charcoal at a charcoal making site in the forest of Bieszczady Mountains, near the village of Baligrod, Poland November 5, 2016. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Beech trees grow in a forest in Bieszczady Mountains near the village of Baligrod, Poland November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Charcoal burner Zygmunt Furdygiel loads wood into a charcoal furnace at a charcoal making site, in the forest of Bieszczady Mountains, near the village of Baligrod, Poland October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Charcoal burner Zygmunt Furdygiel loads wood into a charcoal furnace at a charcoal making site in the forest of Bieszczady Mountains, near the village of Baligrod, Poland October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Charcoal burner Zygmunt Furdygiel fires wood inside a charcoal furnace at a charcoal making site in the forest of Bieszczady Mountains, near the village of Baligrod, Poland October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Charcoal burner Zygmunt Furdygiel closes a charcoal furnace full of wood at a charcoal making site in the forest of Bieszczady Mountains, near the village of Baligrod, Poland October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Charcoal burner Zbigniew holds ladder at a charcoal making site in the forest of Bieszczady Mountains, near the village of Baligrod, Poland October 28, 2016. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Charcoal burner Zbigniew poses for a photograph at a charcoal making site in the forest of Bieszczady Mountains, near the village of Baligrod, Poland October 28, 2016. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Charcoal burner Zygmunt Furdygiel looks at his scooter in front of his hut at a charcoal making site in the forest of Bieszczady Mountains, near the village of Baligrod, Poland November 5, 2016. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Charcoal burner Zygmunt Furdygiel's hut stands at a charcoal making site in the forest of Bieszczady Mountains, near Baligrod village, Poland October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Charcoal burner Zbigniew loads sacks of charcoal on to a truck at a charcoal making site in the forest of Bieszczady Mountains, near the village of Baligrod, Poland October 28, 2016. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Charcoal burner Zygmunt Furdygiel holds sack of charcoal at a charcoal making site in the forest of Bieszczady Mountains, near Baligrod village, Poland November 5, 2016. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Charcoal burner Zbigniew stands near a truck loaded with sacks of charcoal at a charcoal making site in the forest of Bieszczady Mountains, near Baligrod village, Poland October 28, 2016. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Smoke rises from chimneys of a charcoal furnace at a charcoal making site in the forest of Bieszczady Mountains, near the village of Baligrod, Poland October 28, 2016. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Charcoal burner Zygmunt Furdygiel sits inside his hut at a charcoal making site in the forest of Bieszczady Mountains, near the village of Baligrod, Poland November 5, 2016. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Charcoal burner Zygmunt Furdygiel eats soup inside his hut at a charcoal making site in the forest of Bieszczady Mountains, near Baligrod village, Poland November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Charcoal burner Zygmunt Furdygiel holds his cats inside his hut at a charcoal making site in the forest of Bieszczady Mountains, near the village of Baligrod, Poland October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Charcoal burner Zygmunt Furdygiel fires wood stove inside his hut at a charcoal making site in the forest of Bieszczady Mountains, near Baligrod village, Poland October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Charcoal burner Zygmunt Furdygiel drinks beer inside his hut at a charcoal making site in the forest of Bieszczady Mountains, near Baligrod village, Poland November 5, 2016. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Charcoal burner Zygmunt Furdygiel looks up inside an empty charcoal furnace before loading it with wood at a charcoal making site in the forest of Bieszczady Mountains, near the village of Baligrod, Poland October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

BALIGROD, Poland In a Polish mountain forest, Zygmunt Furdygiel spends four hours loading logs of beech wood into a large furnace, then lights up the pile and leaves the wood to burn.

Furdygiel is one of just a few charcoal burners still operating in the Bieszczady mountain range of southeastern Poland, where he regularly piles wood into some four furnaces, known as 'retorts', to produce the black carbon.

"It smokes for two days then cools for another two days," said the 69-year-old, who has worked as a charcoal burner for more than 40 years. "On the fifth day, I take out the charcoal."

According to the regional office for Poland's national forests, just 16 years ago there were more than 50 such charcoal burning bases in Bieszczady equipped with more than 600 retorts.

Today there are fewer than 10 with around 40 retorts due to cheaper imports from neighboring countries such as Ukraine.

"There are ever fewer charcoal burning places and there are fewer and fewer of us burners," Furdygiel said. "Little by little, we are becoming history."

While working, Furdygiel lives alone in a small hut with just his cats. He visits his wife during breaks.

"I am not lonely," he said. "(I am) without electricity, without internet ... The sun shines during the day, at night the moonlight."

For a photo essay, please click: reut.rs/2fqxOp8

He works for a local company and can produce around a tonne of charcoal from each furnace, which has a roof hatch and smaller chimneys. The charcoal is mostly for export.

"At first it burns with an opening (in the roof). When the fire is well lit, I close the roof hatch," he said."It is called dry distillation - the water and smoke evaporate to make the carbon. When the smoke is white, it produces coal, when the smoke is blue it produces ash."

Local manufacturers fear their numbers may fall further as they say anyone who produces from 1 to 100 tonnes will now have to register with the European Chemicals Agency, paying a fee as well as the cost of analysis of their product for chemical substances. For some, they say it could be a hefty sum.

"We are being hit by cheap charcoal from the east on the one hand and by EU regulations on the other," said one producer in Bieszczady who declined to be named.

"If I want to continue production, I need to invest and it does not pay back nowadays."

For now, Furdygiel keeps busy.

"When one furnace is burning, another is cooling," he said. "I unload a third one, load it and start again from the beginning."

(Reporting By Reuters Television; additional reporting by Kacper Pempel; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Gareth Jones)