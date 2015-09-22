WARSAW A goal of using technology, and the carbon stored in trees to cut emissions rather than eliminating fossil fuels entirely could be the key to bringing major developing economies to a United Nations agreement on global climate change, its Polish proponent said.

Poland's climate envoy Marcin Korolec said replacing decarbonization with climate neutrality in the EU joint negotiating position for the U.N. climate talks later this year would be acceptable to more countries.

Poland managed to change the wording at the EU ministers meeting last Friday, which concluded with a joint negotiating position for the U.N. climate talks to be held in December in Paris.

"We should look for an idea by which we could find convergences with big economies like India, China, Mexico, South Africa or Brazil," Korolec said at the Reuters Eastern Europe Investment Summit.

"That's why we have proposed the concept of neutrality and I'm very happy that it is EU's long perspective climate goal, because it is much more rational than simple idea of decarbonization which could not be accepted by major players".

Negotiators from more than 190 countries will meet in Paris to thrash out a United Nations climate deal designed to limit the rise in global temperatures to 2 degrees, the level scientists say is needed to stave off the worst effects of climate change such as drought and flooding.

A parliamentary election in October means Poland could have a new government by the Paris summit but Korolec said he thought any new government would support the EU position agreed last week.

Poland's main opposition party PiS, which is considered as conservative and pro-coal, is most likely to win, according to most recent opinion polls.

The party's energy spokesman has said earlier that PiS hoped any U.N. climate deal in Paris will be non-binding and that Poland's quitting the EU's flagship scheme to cut emissions, the Emissions Trading System (ETS) "is not impossible".

Korolec said he is opposed to some of the changes to the ETS from 2021 proposed by the European Commission in July.

Companies covered by the scheme have to submit to the Commission, the EU's executive arm, one EU Allowance (EUA) for each tonne of carbon they emit.

The Commission awards free permits to guard against the relocation of EU firms to places with less-stringent emission limits – so called carbon leakage, but under the reforms the number of sectors entitled to free permits will shrink to around 50 from almost 180.

"I don't think that major changes are needed. There is a way to have very ambitious climate targets and to accommodate the carbon leakage list with 100 percent (free) allowances," he said.

The carbon market reforms also propose a modernization fund which will be used by poorer member states to improve their energy systems.

Poland will be one of the biggest recipients of the fund but Korolec said he will challenge the Commission's proposal to scrutinize how the cash is spent, and said it should be left to individual countries to decide what technology they use.

He said the country would be unlikely to invest in carbon capture and storage technology – which captures emissions and stores them underground, calling it a "romantic idea" that firms could create emissions without consequences.

Poland would more likely invest in agricultural biogas plants which use organic waste from farms as a renewable fuel, he said.

Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits

(Additional reporting by Jakub Iglewski, editing by William Hardy; Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits)