WARSAW Fourth-quarter net profit at Poland's largest media group Cyfrowy Polsat CPSM.WA beat expectations and doubled to 76 million zlotys ($24.4 mln) on consolidating broadcaster Polsat and lower costs of acquiring new clients, it said on Monday.
Analysts expected the group, which controls Poland's top pay-TV platform with 3.55 million subscribers, to book a bottom line 50 percent higher year-on-year at 57 million zlotys.
($1 = 3.1166 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)
