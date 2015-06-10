U.S. PPG says could walk away from bid for Dutch firm Akzo Nobel
AMSTERDAM Paint maker PPG Industries said on Wednesday it could walk away from its pursuit of Dutch peer Akzo Nobel , which has rejected three takeover bids from the U.S. firm.
WARSAW Investment funds of Oaktree Capital Management and Pimco finalised a deal to jointly buy a 41.6 percent stake in Polish business space developer Echo Investment ECH.WA, they said on Wednesday.
Oaktree Capital and Pimco also said they will without delay launch a tender offer to raise their stake in the firm formerly controlled by Polish billionaire Michal Solowow's to 66 percent, in line with the requirements of Polish law.
The tender offer will be guaranteed by Poland's top insurance firm PZU PZU.WA.
Echo Investment's market capitalization stands at $775 million making it one of the largest real estate transactions in Poland's history.
(Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
PARIS Sanofi is currently looking at several external growth opportunities, after having failed to clinch two large deals recently, but feels it has no urgent need to make acquisitions, the drugmaker's chairman told shareholders on Wednesday.