WARSAW Poland needs to stick to its budget rules in the run-up to autumn elections to cap spending and protect its hard-earned fiscal credibility, finance minister Mateusz Szczurek told Reuters.

Szczurek also urged banks to do more to help borrowers whose Swiss franc mortgages, once sought after for their low interest rates, are costing far more than anticipated.

Opinion polls show the governing Civic Platform party trailing badly with four months to go before a parliamentary election, putting pressure on the zloty and government bonds through concerns the government may embark on a spending spree to win back voters.

"A pragmatic and responsible approach to fiscal policy has been the strength of this government and this coalition," Szczurek said. "The same pragmatism and responsibility currently demand that we keep an eye on spending, especially now when the economy is improving."

SPENDING CAP

Szczurek's comments signal a significant rise in spending is unlikely before the parliamentary election, expected in October. However, the final shape of the 2016 budget will be decided by the victor of the autumn elections.

Any increase in 2016 budget spending should be in line with a self-imposed rule designed to prevent a build-up in public debt, Szczurek said.

"I am convinced that the rule guarantees the safety of public finances," Szczurek said, warning that modifying it could undermine credibility. "Hence its alteration or removal would perhaps mean an end to all fiscal rules in Poland."

The rule, passed by parliament in 2013, would allow for a 2.3 percent, or 16 billion zloty ($4.4 billion), annual rise in public spending in 2016 under current budget assumptions, the finance ministry told Reuters citing preliminary calculations.

This shows there is further scope to increase spending after the government approved plans earlier this week for a 2 billion zloty boost in public sector wages.

Current government plans are to reduce the fiscal deficit from a projected 2.7 percent in 2015 to 2.3 percent in 2016. Economic growth could realistically reach 3.7-3.8 percent in 2015, topping the official 3.4 percent forecast, Szczurek said.

BANKS, ZLOTY, BONDS

The Swiss franc's surge in value has squeezed Polish borrowers with once-fashionable franc mortgages. Szczurek said the limited help that Polish banks have offered to borrowers was insufficient.

"The banking sector needs to bear a bigger share of costs of solving the problematic issues of Swiss franc loans," he said.

Szczurek also said that Poland could fully cover its 2015 borrowing needs by end-September and could issue more shorter term bonds in the coming months.

He said foreign investors used the recent fall in bond prices to considerably increase their holdings of Polish debt in the first days of June, and he was not worried about the zloty currency, which has lost about 5 percent since hitting a 4-year year high against the euro in April.

"Neither macroeconomic nor stability indicators show that there could be anything wrong with the present exchange rate and I do not think that swings of 10 groszy in one direction or the other could change anything here," he said.

The zloty traded at 4.1495 to the euro by 1115 GMT. A grosz is 1/100 of a zloty.

Szczurek said the ministry will keep converting part of the euros it receives from the European Union at the central bank, a practice that reduces appreciation pressure on the zloty.

"We certainly do not plan to exchange everything on the market," Szczurek said. "On the contrary, I think that not only in the near term, but also in the medium term, part of the funds will be converted also at the central bank."

