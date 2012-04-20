A worker uses a tool to smooth out a blade for a wind-turbine at the Vestas Wind Technology company's factory, located in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin September 14, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray

WARSAW Polish utility Enea has bought a 50 megawatt wind farm in the north-western part of the country from world's biggest wind turbine maker Vestas and plans to expand its capacity to a maximum of 60 MW.

"The Bardy wind farm has capabilities to expand to a total capacity of 60 MW. Enea plans to obtain all the permits to build further turbines by the end of the year," Enea said in a statement.

Enea declined to reveal the value of the purchase of the farm, which consists of 25 turbines of 2 megawatts each.

"In line with our strategy, by 2020 we will reach 250-350 MW in wind power capacities," Enea's deputy head, Krzysztof Zborowski, said in the statement.

Under the European Union's drive to lower carbon emissions, Poland is obliged to produce at least 15 percent of its energy from renewable sources by 2020.

Coal-reliant Poland will continue offering a guaranteed purchase price for wind-generated power to support the rapidly-growing industry and achieve the EU-set goal.

