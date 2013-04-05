The company logo of Russian natural gas producer Gazprom is seen on an advertisement in front of the White House in Moscow February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

WARSAW The agreement signed by Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM) and Poland's Europol Gaz regarding the second segment of the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline is just a feasibility study and does not mean the investment will be carried out, Europol Gaz said.

"This is just a document regarding a feasibility study and does not mean that the gas link will be built," Grazyna Piotrowska-Oliwa, deputy chairman of Europol Gaz supervisory board and chief executive at Poland's gas monopoly PGNiG PGN.WA told Reuters.

The Russian gas export monopoly said on Friday it signed with Europol Gaz an initial agreement to build a second segment of the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline, which would go via Poland to Slovakia and Hungary.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Marcin Goettig)