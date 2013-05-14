WARSAW Poland came within a whisker of sliding into its first recession since the 1990s at the start of this year, barely registering any growth in the past two quarters as one of Europe's few economic success stories collapsed.

Revised data on Tuesday showed the economy stagnated in seasonally adjusted terms in the fourth quarter and the first estimate for the opening three months of 2013 showed quarter-on-quarter growth of just 0.1 percent.

Annual economic growth in the country of 38 million slowed to 0.4 percent, falling short of an already low consensus forecast of 0.7 percent.

While few economists predict Poland will wind up in recession, the numbers point to the risk the economy will bump along with little or no growth for several quarters, instead of the brisk recovery the government has forecast.

That increases the likelihood the central bank will cut interest rates again next month. But many economists believe its reduction in rates to an all-time low of 3 percent has come too late to have a significant impact.

"One has to take into account that for some time growth will remain subdued and one will have to wait for a rebound," Halina Dmochowska, deputy head of the statistics office, said.

The last time Poland had successive quarters with similarly low growth was back in 2001. In the period since then, it has had a quarter with lower growth, but on that occasion the following quarter saw a strong recovery.

Economists, officials and media in what is by far eastern Europe's biggest economy tend to focus on year-on-year growth as the principal measure of GDP.

But it is the quarterly numbers that internationally determine whether an economy has entered recession - defined as two consecutive quarters of contraction.

The government, which had expected a recovery to kick in the second half of the year, sounded more cautious after the data.

"We expect some improvement only in the second half of the year, under the condition that there is an acceleration in economic activity on Polish export markets that is expected by most forecasters," finance ministry's Chief Economist Ludwik Kotecki said after the data.

Poland's zloty currency was largely unchanged on Tuesday's data, but bond yields fell up to 5 basis points, signaling investors' expectations of new interest rate cuts.

THREAT OF STAGNATION

A sluggish recovery would be tough for a country that has grown used, over two decades, to robust growth. Poland was the only European Union economy to fend off recession after the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008 triggered a global slump.

"For an economy that has tended to grow by about 4 percent for the last decade, a slowdown to 1 percent or even lower is quasi-stagnation to say the least," central bank governor Marek Belka said earlier this month.

A boom in infrastructure spending, most of it on roads and sports facilities for the Euro 2012 soccer tournament, has tailed off and private consumption, the other pillar of Poland's buoyant economy, has slumped sharply.

The economy grew just two percent last year, less than half that in 2011.

Elzbieta Chojna-Duch, a member of the central bank's rate-setting panel, told Reuters that "there is still room for a reduction in rates." But another rate-setter, Jan Winiecki said another cut would not help growth.

(Additional reporting by Karolina Slowikowska; Writing by Christian Lowe; editing by Patrick Graham)