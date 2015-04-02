WARSAW Poland plans to join the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), Deputy Finance Minister Artur Radziwill said on Thursday.

"Poland sent to the secretary of the newly created Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank the so-called endorsement letter," Radziwill said in a statement.

The AIIB has been seen as a potential rival to the World Bank and Asian Development Bank.

(Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Pravin Char)