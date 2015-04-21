WARSAW Polish state development bank BGK and its investment vehicle PIR may invest up to 8 billion euros ($8.5 billion) in projects linked to the European investment plan, Polish Finance Minister Mateusz Szczurek said on Tuesday.

"We envisage that BGK and PIR will engage in investments potentially linked to the European plan in the scale of up to 8 billion euros," Szczurek said at a meeting with European Commission Vice President Jyrki Katainen.

Katainen, who welcomed Poland's contribution to the plan on his Twitter account, is in charge of the European Union's three-year investment scheme.

