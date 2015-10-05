WARSAW Greek fund Tollerton and Icelandic peer Novator plan to sell Poland's fourth-largest mobile operator P4 for up to 7.5 billion zlotys ($2 billion), three market sources told Reuters on Monday.

Tollerton, controlled by Greek businessman Panos Germanos, owns 50.3 percent, with the rest in the hands of Novator, controlled by Icelandic businessman Thor Bjorgolfsson. Both funds declined to comment, while P4 was not immediately available.

"Letters have been sent out to investment banks. The controlling funds are coordinating the sale and want to pick their advisers soon," one source told Reuters, with two others confirming the news.

"The sale could happen in the first or second quarter of next year," one of the sources added.

P4, which operates under the Play brand, was the last company to join the race for a share in Poland's mobile market less than a decade ago. Its aggressive offers have won the operator 13 million customers and a 22 percent share of the market.

Play competes with the Polish businesses of France's Orange and Deutsche Telekom as well as domestic rival Cyfrowy Polsat. It booked 3.84 billion zlotys in revenue for the last 12 months ending June, with adjusted core profit EBITDA for the period at 1.26 billion.

Tollerton and Novarton gained full control over P4 in 2008. Two years ago the operator considered floating on the Warsaw bourse, but decided in favor of a 900 million euro ($1 billion) debt issue.

"It would be hard to push a P4 takeover by a local player through the regulators. It may, however, be quite a snatch for Nordic telecoms like Telenor, TeliaSonera, or the U.S. firm Liberty Global, which owns cable operator UPC in Poland," one of the sources said.

(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Additional reporting by Angeliki Koutantou in Athens and Ragnhildur Sigurdardottir in Reykjavik)