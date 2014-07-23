Pigs are seen in a piggery at a village near Warsaw April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW Polish authorities have identified the country's first ever case of African swine fever (ASF) to be found in farm pigs, the chief veterinary officer said on Wednesday.

Previous cases of ASF, in wild boars, promoted Russia and China to impose restrictions on Polish pork exports, causing a fall in domestic pork prices.

"This is the first case of ASF in farm pigs in Poland," Chief Veterinary Officer Marek Pirsztuk told Reuters. "The area lies 3-6 km from the border with Belarus."

He also said that about 200 farm pigs from the danger zone of 7 km (4.3 miles) around the county of Grodek may have to be put down. This is the same area where nine cases of ASF in wild boars were identified earlier this year.

Pirsztuk added in a statement that the case of ASF had been identified in a farm with five pigs. Two of them died and the remaining three have been put down. The farm has been disinfected, he said.

According to the World Organisation for Animal Health (OiE) there is so far no effective vaccine against ASF, but the disease poses no danger to human health.

