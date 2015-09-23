WARSAW Poland's PZU PZU.WA, eastern Europe's biggest insurer, wants to expand its Polish banking arm and has 6 billion zlotys ($1.6 billion) available to invest, but sellers have put bank deals on hold due to uncertain market conditions, PZU's CEO said.

State-controlled PZU wants to build a top-five banking group in Poland after it bought the biggest stake in the country's 13th-biggest lender Alior Bank ALRR.WA for 1.63 billion zlotys earlier this year.

Speaking at the Reuters Eastern Europe Investment Summit in Warsaw, Chief Executive Andrzej Klesyk - a semi-professional dancer - told Reuters PZU was ready to buy at any moment, but "it takes two to tango."

"We are potentially interested in any bank outside Poland's top five," Klesyk said. "But uncertainty over Swiss franc mortgages and the banking tax caused big confusion among sellers. Many of them had to put the sales on hold."

U.S. General Electric (GE.N) and Austria's Raiffeisen (RBIV.VI) want to sell their Polish units, respectively BPH BPHP.WA and Raiffeisen Polbank.

PZU has expressed interest in both businesses. But both have large Swiss franc mortgage portfolios and the franc's surge earlier this year raised credit costs, causing an outcry among half a million Polish loan holders.

With a general election set for October, politicians moved to offer Swiss franc loan conversion ideas which could cost banks over $5.9 billion. They also flagged possible bank levies worth up to $1.33 billion.

Warsaw bourse's GPW.WA bank index has fallen by over 16 percent this year, making takeovers cheaper, but the lenders' outlook has dimmed. However, Klesyk said he believed banking consolidation was still a good idea.

"As a bourse investor, PZU already allocates 40 percent of capital in banks. I prefer to invest the 40 percent in banks I can control," he said.

"Even though we bought the Alior stake at twice its book value, our return on capital equals 12 percent."

The CEO added that every potential transaction on the Polish market above 100 million zlotys is on PZU's radar, also as a co-investment option.

He confirmed that PZU was in talks with global fund CVC [CVC.UL] on buying a minority stake in local utility PKP Energetyka.

