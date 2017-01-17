Warren Buffett takes 3 percent stake in Germany's Lanxess
FRANKFURT Lanxess disclosed on Monday that Berkshire Hathaway , the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett, had acquired a 3 percent stake in the German chemicals maker.
VIENNA Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International (RBIV.VI) will most likely keep and restructure its Polish unit Polbank after exclusive talks to sell it collapsed last month, RBI's Chief Executive Karl Sevelda said on Tuesday.
"We are going to decide in the coming weeks now what to do but most likely we are going to keep our Polish entity," Sevelda told a panel discussion at a Euromoney conference in Vienna, later adding that RBI was preparing to list at least 15 percent of the unit, as it is required to do by the end of June.
(Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)
FRANKFURT Lanxess disclosed on Monday that Berkshire Hathaway , the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett, had acquired a 3 percent stake in the German chemicals maker.
DUBAI Saudi Arabian lender Alawwal Bank , 40 percent owned by Royal Bank of Scotland , has picked JPMorgan to advise it on a proposed merger with Saudi British Bank (SABB), sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.