WARSAW Russia's actions in Ukraine have boosted Montenegro's chances of being invited to join NATO at the alliance's summit in Warsaw next year, Poland's Defense Minister Tomasz Siemoniak said on Thursday.

Montenegro wants to follow in the footsteps of Albania and ex-Yugoslav Croatia, which joined NATO in 2009, a move which could further damage relations between the Western military alliance and Russia.

Russia has opposed any NATO expansion to former communist nations of eastern and southeast Europe, part of a competition for influence since the end of the Cold War that lies at the heart of the current conflict in ex-Soviet Ukraine.

Speaking at the Reuters Eastern Europe Investment Summit, Siemoniak said Montenegro would not have been seen as ready to join before the Ukraine crisis erupted.

But Russia's actions since, viewed against the backdrop of Moscow's "decades-, if not centuries-long Balkan ambitions," had made NATO members reconsider. The invitation debate is now going "in a good direction" for Montenegro, said Siemoniak, whose own country joined in 1999.

"For the first time there is no open objection from any (NATO) country," he said, adding that the number of members in favor of extending an invitation to Montenegro at the summit, scheduled to take place on July 8-9, was growing.

"It's not like we can say - let's wait until the next summit, maybe (we'll do it) then. Leaving Montenegro in a geopolitical vacuum may cause the situation in that region to deteriorate."

Poland had been a vocal critic of Russia's seizure Ukraine's Crimean peninsular and joined Washington and others in accusing Moscow of arming separatist rebels in Ukraine's east - charges denied by the Kremlin.

Earlier this month, the United States said it was ready to back NATO membership for Montenegro, provided the former Yugoslav republic continued to pursue reforms and increased popular support for joining the Western security alliance.

NATO has said it will decide on Montenegro's membership this year, a move that could see the country formally join at the next summit.

"Everyone has realized that NATO expansion is not only a question of assessing a given country's readiness, but also a geopolitical decision," Siemoniak, who is also Poland's deputy prime minister, said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said last year that any NATO expansion to the former Yugoslav republics of Bosnia, Macedonia and Montenegro could be seen as a provocation.

