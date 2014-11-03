Liberty House bids to buy iron ore assets in Minnesota
British metals group Liberty House is bidding to buy U.S.-based Mesabi Metallics Co LLC and ESML Holding Inc, as it seeks to boost its presence in North America.
WARSAW Polish broadcaster TVN TVN.WA and a local unit of German telecommunications company Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE), T-Mobile Polska, said they have entered a strategic partnership and will offer a subscription video-on-demand service.
The companies said the new service will offer live streaming of programmes aired by TVN and movies to subscribers and will be available, among others, on mobile devices operating on Android and iOS.
PARIS/LONDON Investment banks seeking to persuade Vivendi to float Universal Music Group (UMG) says the recovering division is worth about 20 billion euros ($22 billion), top executives at the Paris-based media company said on Tuesday.