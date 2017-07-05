FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 5, 2017 / 7:51 PM / in 12 hours

Exchange Podcast: Bill Emmott

Kate Duguid

1 Min Read

(L-R) U.S. President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, the President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni watch an Italian flying squadron as part of activities at the G7 Summit in Taormina, Sicily, Italy, May 26, 2017.Stephane De Sakutin/Pool

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - The system of political and economic openness built after World War Two is under threat, Bill Emmott argues in his new book "The Fate of the West." He joins us to discuss globalization, populism and why there's still cause for optimism about the future of liberal democracies.

Listen to the podcast bit.ly/2tieaCB

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.


All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

