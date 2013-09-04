Korean-themed mall opens in Bangkok
BANGKOK Hoping to capitalise on growing regional interest in South Korean pop culture, a Thai company opened a $275-million Korean-themed shopping mall and entertainment complex in Bangkok on Monday.
VATICAN CITY The Vatican has recalled its ambassador to the Dominican Republic and relieved him of his duties pending an investigation, after local media accused him of pedophilia, a spokesman said on Wednesday.
Vatican spokesman Father Federico Lombardi told Reuters that the Holy See had started an investigation into Archbishop Josef Wesolowski, who has been nuncio (ambassador) in Santo Domingo for nearly six years.
"He has been recalled. He has been relieved of his duties and the Holy See has begun an investigation," Lombardi said when asked about allegations against Wesolowski in the local media.
Lombardi said Wesolowski was recalled "in the last few weeks" specifically over the pedophilia accusations.
Wesolowski could not be reached for comment on his recall.
Several weeks after his election in March as the first non-European Pope in 1,300 years, Francis said he wanted the Catholic Church to "act decisively" to root out sexual abuse of children by priests and ensure the perpetrators are punished.
LONDON Fashion magazine British Vogue said on Monday it has appointed Edward Enninful as its new editor-in-chief, making him the first male editor in the publication's 100-year history.