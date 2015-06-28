Pope Francis waves as he leads his Sunday Angelus prayer in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

LA PAZ Pope Francis has told the Bolivian government that he would like to chew coca leaves when he visits the Andean country next month, a Bolivian minister said on state television and radio on Sunday.

Situated at around 3,650 meters (11,975 ft) above sea level, La Paz is one of the world's highest capital cities and for centuries local people have chewed coca leaves to ward off the effects of altitude.

Although it is the key ingredient in cocaine, the unprocessed leaf is legal to use and still widely chewed in Bolivia and other Andean countries. Many indigenous people, including Bolivian President Evo Morales, defend its use and consider it a sacred plant.

"We offered (the Pope) coca tea or something for the altitude," Culture Minister Marko Machicao said an interview with broadcasters.

"He has specifically requested that he wants to chew coca, so we will be awaiting the Holy Father with the sacred coca leaf," he said.

The Vatican was not immediately available to comment on Sunday.

In his second official visit to Latin America since his 2013 election, the Argentine pope will be in Ecuador, Bolivia and Paraguay between July 6 and 12.

He has made speaking out in defense of the poor and downtrodden a major plank of his papacy.

