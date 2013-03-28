New York restaurant brings rapper Tupac's cafe vision to life
NEW YORK A restaurant in New York has temporarily brought to life an eatery envisioned by Tupac Shakur, coinciding with the late rapper's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
VATICAN CITY Pope Francis has appointed Bishop Mario Auerlio Poli, 65, of the Argentine diocese of Santa Rosa to succeed him as archbishop of Buenos Aires, the Vatican said on Thursday.
Francis, the former Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio, was archbishop of the Argentine capital until his election as pope on March 13.
ATHENS Documenta, one of Europe's most important modern art exhibitions, opens in Athens on Saturday, the first time in its history it is being held outside the German city of Kassel.