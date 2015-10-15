The 33 Chilean miners who were trapped underground for 70 days in 2010 met Pope Francis on Wednesday in a visit to the Vatican ahead of the release of a film about their ordeal.

"The 33", out in November, follows the miners' entrapment 700 meters (2,300 feet) underground after their copper mine collapsed in Chile's northern Atacama Desert and their dramatic rescue, which gripped television audiences around the world.

The men had traveled to Rome to celebrate the fifth anniversary of their release from the mine, with the trip culminating by attending the general audience in St Peter's square.

"In a special way I wish to greet the 33 Chilean miners who were trapped below ground for seventy days,” Pope Francis said. “I think one of them could share with us what the meaning of hope really is. Thank you for having hope in God."