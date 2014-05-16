Sharp frosts damage French wine production
BORDEAUX Sharp spring frosts are damaging production in some of France's most famous winemaking regions, including Champagne, Bordeaux and Burgundy, posing a threat to growers' incomes.
VATICAN CITY Pope Francis has canceled his engagements for Friday because of a cold and will not make a planned visit to a Rome parish this weekend so that he can rest ahead of a trip to the Middle East next week, the Vatican said on Friday.
Vatican spokesman Father Federico Lombardi said there were no worries about the health of the 77-year-old pope and everything was "tranquil".
He said the pope was likely to resume his engagements on Saturday but that he would skip a visit to a sanctuary outside Rome that had been planned for Sunday so he could rest.
Francis is due to make a trip to Jordan, the Palestinian Territories and Israel May 24-26.
(Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Catherine Evans)
GUADALAJARA, Mexico Born at the turn of the past century, Maria Felix is old enough to remember the Mexican Revolution but too old to get the bank card needed to collect her monthly 1,200 pesos ($63) welfare payment for the elderly.