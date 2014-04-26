A faithful takes a picture as former pope Benedict XVI arrives for a consistory ceremony led by Pope Francis in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Max Rossi

VATICAN CITY Emeritus Pope Benedict will attend the canonization Mass in St. Peter's Square on Sunday at which Pope Francis will proclaim the late Popes John XXIII and John Paul II saints of the Roman Catholic Church, the Vatican said on Saturday.

It will be only the second time Benedict attends a public liturgical function in the Vatican since he resigned on February 28, 2013. He took part in a ceremony to make new cardinals in February this year.

