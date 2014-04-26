California's 'weed nuns' on a mission to heal with cannabis
MERCED, Calif. The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.
VATICAN CITY Pope John Paul II, who died in 2005 after a pontificate of nearly 27 years, will be elevated to sainthood in the Roman Catholic Church on Sunday by Pope Francis. Here are some major events in his life.
- May 18, 1920: Born Karol Jozef Wojtyla, in Wadowice, Poland, second son of retired Polish army sergeant and mother of Lithuanian origin.
- 1942: After losing all members of his immediate family, he decides to become a priest and studies secretly for ordination during Nazi occupation.
- Nov 1, 1946: Ordained in Krakow. Later completes studies in Rome, returns to Poland.
- Sept 28, 1958: Consecrated assistant Bishop of Krakow.
- Jan 13, 1964: Named Archbishop of Krakow.
- June 26, 1967: Created cardinal by Pope Paul VI.
- Oct 16, 1978: Elected first non-Italian Pope in 455 years.
- June 2-10, 1979: Returns to communist-ruled homeland, trip seen as factor in rise of Solidarity movement and fall of communism in the East Bloc 10 years later.
- May 13, 1981: Shot by Turkish gunman Mehmet Ali Agca in St Peter's Square; saved by surgery.
- May 12, 1982: Rebel Spanish priest Juan Fernandez Krohn tries to stab him in Fatima, Portugal.
- April 13, 1986: Visits Rome's synagogue, the first visit by a pope to a Jewish temple since the times of the apostles, calls Jews "Our beloved elder brothers".
- Dec 1, 1989: Receives Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev at the Vatican. This paves the way for re-establishment of Church hierarchy in Eastern bloc.
- April 21, 1990: Visits Czechoslovakia to hail the collapse of communism with President Vaclav Havel.
- July 15, 1992: Undergoes major surgery to remove intestinal tumor.
- Oct 31, 1992: After 359 years, Pope rehabilitates Galileo, condemned by Church for saying Earth turns around the Sun.
- Dec 28, 1993: Vatican and Israel agree to form full diplomatic ties.
- April 28, 1994: Slips in bath and breaks thigh bone.
- Oct 17, 1994: Becomes best-selling author with publication of Crossing the Threshold of Faith.
- Jan 1, 2000: Opens Holy Door of St Peter's Basilica to usher in Christianity's third millennium.
- March 13, 2000: Asks pardon for Church's past sins, including against Jews, heretics, women and minorities.
- March 20-26, 2000: Visits Holy Land, including holy sites in Israel and Palestinian territories. At Jerusalem's Western Wall, he leaves a note asking God for forgiveness for wrongs done to the Jewish people over the centuries.
- May 8, 2001: In Syria, becomes first Pope to enter a mosque.
- Nov 22, 2001: Apologizes to victims of sexual abuse by priests and other clergy.
- January-March, 2003: Leads international church campaign to avert war in Iraq.
- Oct 19, 2003: Beatifies Mother Teresa before a crowd of 300,000.
- Feb 1, 2005: Taken to hospital in Rome with acute respiratory infection, stays for 10 days. He returns to the hospital in March to undergo a tracheotomy to help him breathe. In late March his health deteriorates rapidly but he refuses to return to hospital.
April 2, 2005: Pope dies in the Vatican. His last words are "Allow me to return to the house of the father".
April 8, 2005: His funeral is one of the biggest events ever in Rome and believed to be the largest gathering of heads of state and government in history.
(Reporting By Philip Pullella; Editing by Stephen Powell)
MERCED, Calif. The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.
NEW YORK Starbucks baristas have taken to social media to complain about the coffee chain's entry into the latest food craze: Unicorn Frappuccino.