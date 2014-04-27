California's 'weed nuns' on a mission to heal with cannabis
MERCED, Calif. The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.
VATICAN CITY Pope Francis proclaimed two of his predecessors, Popes John XXIII and John Paul II as saints of the Roman Catholic Church on Sunday at a ceremony in Saint Peter's Square attended by hundreds of thousands of faithful from around the world.
Francis read the formal proclamation at a canonization Mass which was also attended by former Pope Benedict, who resigned last year.
(Reporting by James Mackenzie; Editing by Alison Williams)
MERCED, Calif. The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.
NEW YORK Starbucks baristas have taken to social media to complain about the coffee chain's entry into the latest food craze: Unicorn Frappuccino.