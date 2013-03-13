Newly elected Pope Francis, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Argentina appears on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica after being elected by the conclave of cardinals, at the Vatican, March 13, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

VATICAN CITY Pope Francis will be officially installed as the new leader of the Roman Catholic Church on March 19, the Vatican said on Wednesday.

Vatican spokesman Father Federico Lombardi also told a news conference that Francis had telephoned Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI shortly after his election, adding that he would visit him soon.

A papal inaugural mass is customarily attended by heads of state and governments.

