In a first, German art exhibition documenta opens in Athens
ATHENS Documenta, one of Europe's most important modern art exhibitions, opens in Athens on Saturday, the first time in its history it is being held outside the German city of Kassel.
ROME Pope Francis said the Roman Catholic Church's ban on women priests is "definitive" although he would like them to have more leadership roles in its administration and pastoral activities.
The pope, speaking to reporters on Sunday night aboard the plane taking him home from a week-long visit to Brazil, said "the Church has spoken and says no ... that door is closed."
It was the first time he had spoken in public on the issue of women priests.
LONDON A fleet of colorful hot air balloons left the English coast for France on Friday, attempting to break the record for most hot air balloons to cross the English Channel.