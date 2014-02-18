Atlantia sells 10 percent of Italy motorway unit, option to sell further 2.5 percent
MILAN Italian toll-road group Atlantia said on Thursday it had sold a 10 percent stake in its Italian motorway unit to a series of investors including Allianz .
VICENZA, Italy Popolare Vicenza Chairman Gianni Zonin said on Tuesday a possible takeover of another Italian bank was not imminent, signaling any deal could take months.
Earlier on Tuesday, the Veneto-based bank announced a capital increase of up to 1 billion euros as it said it was targeting acquisitions and a stronger capital base.
"A possible transaction is not imminent, we may talk about it after the shareholder meetings," Zonin told a news conference. Italian companies normally hold their annual shareholder meetings by the end of April.
TORONTO Exiger, a firm that helps businesses monitor compliances such as money laundering regulations, has agreed to buy OutsideIQ, a Canadian startup that specializes in technology that helps businesses assess and manage risk.