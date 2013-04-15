LISBON There is no evidence that Portuguese banks will need an extra 8 billion euros ($10.5 billion) in capital as envisaged by ratings agency Moody's, the head of the Portuguese Banking Association said on Monday.

Fernando Faria de Oliveira told Reuters in an interview that "nothing points to those figures" and at the moment there was no need at all for extra capital.

Moody's had warned last week that extra funds were necessary because non-performing loans had risen more than expected as Portugal grapples with its worst recession in three decades.

"I respect Moody's, but don't believe we will need to raise such (an) amount of capital at all," Faria de Oliveira said. "We are confident about the solidity of Portuguese banks".

Portuguese banks' loans at risk of becoming non-performing jumped to 9.5 percent of total loans in 2012 from 3.6 percent in 2008, while bad loans are at around 6.3 percent.

"Credit at risk stabilized at the end of 2012 and has not gone up this year," Faria de Oliveira said, adding that while many companies need to recapitalize, "there is no evidence of credit crunch" hindering the process".

Banks' have used about half of the banking recapitalization line from Portugal's EU/IMF bailout, leaving around 6 billion euros left. Faria de Oliveira said this would be enough to cover any potential shortage if such were discovered by European Banking Authority stress tests scheduled for mid-2014.

He said the country's banks were under heavy scrutiny from regulators and had "consistently raised" capital buffers.

Portuguese banks' Core Tier 1 levels were at 11.5 percent in December 2012, up from 6.8 percent in 2008.

Faria de Oliveira is also optimistic the sector will shake off its reliance on European Central Bank funds.

"Portuguese bank's are in a comfortable liquidity position. The expectation is that they will be able to reduce dependency," Faria do Oliveira said.

Borrowing from the ECB by Portuguese banks fell to a 13-month low of 47.8 billion euros in March.

"We expect banks to continue to make bond issues after the success of BES and Caixa Geral de Depositos CGDES.UL," Faria do Oliveira said.

Banco Espirito Santo (BES) BES.LS was the first Portuguese bank to return to bond markets late last year after banks had been shut out since the 2011 bailout request. ($1 = 0.7635 euros)

