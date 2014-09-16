A man walks past Portuguese Novo Banco (New Bank) posters at its head office in Lisbon September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

LISBON Portugal's Novo Banco, the successor to Banco Espirito Santo (BES) after a state rescue, will likely attract bids from foreign banks, a partner at U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs said on Tuesday.

The Portuguese government is seeking to sell Novo Banco swiftly to recover 4.9 billion euros ($6.34 billion), mostly public funds, poured into the lender last month.

"It's a great opportunity for any bank that wants to have a foothold in Portugal," Antonio Esteves, who is Portuguese, told a conference in Lisbon, adding that the bank's dossier had to be studied thoroughly first.

"I don't know its dossier at this moment, (but) I think there might be, and will be, potential foreign bidders," said Esteves.

BES BES.LS, once Portugal's largest listed lender, had to be rescued last month after the collapse of the business empire of its founding Espirito Santo family, whose main holding firms are under creditor protection.

The Bank of Portugal last month named BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) as adviser in the Novo Banco sale process.

Local media have mentioned Spain's Santander (SAN.MC) and BBVA BBVA.LS as among the potential bidders, as well as Portugal's Banco BPI (BBPI.LS).

The banks have declined to comment on the reports.

Despite his optimism about foreign bidders, Esteves warned that Portuguese banks were still unprofitable, so any bid would be a bet on the future.

Esteves said the BES case had hit the investor risk perception of Portugal after its successful exit from an international bailout in May, and it was "difficult to sell Portugal abroad".

"But it's not mission impossible ... We have to continue being persistent so as to have more direct foreign investment in Portugal," he said.

(Reporting By Daniel Alvarenga; writing by Andrei Khalip; editing by David Clarke)