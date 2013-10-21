A man checks his mobile device as he passes one of the entrances of the Bank of Portugal in Lisbon September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jose Manuel Ribeiro

LISBON Portugal's current account swung to a surplus of 1.16 billion euros ($1.59 billion) in the first eight months of 2013 from a deficit of 1.7 billion euros a year ago, keeping up a trend that began earlier this year, Bank of Portugal data showed on Monday.

The Bank of Portugal expects a surplus in current and capital accounts worth 3.6 percent of GDP for the whole of this year.

Portugal also posted a surplus of over 2.3 billion euros in the combined balance of trade in goods and services in January-August thanks to a big surplus in services, up sharply from a combined surplus of 237 million euros a year ago.

Debt-laden Portugal is undergoing a deep effort to consolidate its public accounts as it implements the terms of a 78-billion euro EU/IMF bailout package. The economy has started to recover lately from its deepest recession since the 1970's, but is still expected to contract this year.

