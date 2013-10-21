U.S. trade deficit falls from two-year high on weak imports
WASHINGTON The U.S. trade deficit fell from a near two year high in February as slowing domestic demand weighed on imports and stronger global growth boosted exports of American goods.
LISBON Portugal's current account swung to a surplus of 1.16 billion euros ($1.59 billion) in the first eight months of 2013 from a deficit of 1.7 billion euros a year ago, keeping up a trend that began earlier this year, Bank of Portugal data showed on Monday.
The Bank of Portugal expects a surplus in current and capital accounts worth 3.6 percent of GDP for the whole of this year.
Portugal also posted a surplus of over 2.3 billion euros in the combined balance of trade in goods and services in January-August thanks to a big surplus in services, up sharply from a combined surplus of 237 million euros a year ago.
Debt-laden Portugal is undergoing a deep effort to consolidate its public accounts as it implements the terms of a 78-billion euro EU/IMF bailout package. The economy has started to recover lately from its deepest recession since the 1970's, but is still expected to contract this year.
(Reporting By Axel Bugge)
U.S. stocks were little changed on Tuesday, trading in a tight range, as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of the first-quarter earnings season and fretted over the ability of President Donald Trump to deliver on his policy plans.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that his administration is working on changes to Dodd-Frank banking regulations that will make it easier for banks to loan money.